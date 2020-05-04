WE GOT THIS: Tasha P, Devine Songz feature in Caribbean music video on Covid-19

“The response has been absolutely phenomenal. We could not have hoped for better. From Prime Ministers to strangers living miles and miles away, the love has been real!” Barbadian songwriter, Cheyne Jones, exclaims.

Jones is the lyricist behind a newly-released music video which features a number of top Caribbean artists including Tasha P and Devine Sonz from Dominica.

Jones says he wrote the song out “a sense of duty almost.” and asks, “as writers and social commentators, through music, how could we not create a piece like this during this pandemic?”

With “so many beautiful islands with so much fantastic talent!” he said the process of selecting artists for the project was challenging but the majority of people readily accepted and freely gave of their time.

“We are very blessed to have worked with international artists and various soca and calypso monarchs,” Jones stated.

About the production process, Jones said, “Luckily, I didn’t have to do any technical work but it was tedious for the producer and Ian [Webster] who did vocal editing going back and forth with the audio of the singers (some had to record on their phones!)”