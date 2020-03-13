We have a responsibility to protect our borders – Lennox Linton

Leader of the opposition, Lennox Linton, has called for the protection of Dominica’s borders to prevent any case of the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

At present, there are no reported cases of the virus in Dominica and Linton says it’s a good thing.

However, there were reports of persons from some Caribbean countries who have contracted the virus. The most recent is Antigua & Barbuda with their first reported case being announced today, Friday 13.

Other affected countries in the region include Trinidad & Tobago, Guadeloupe, St Vincent & the Grenadines, Jamaica, Dominican Republic, St Martin and St Barts.

“We have a responsibility to protect our borders,” Linton said while speaking at a press conference on Thursday. “I do not believe it’s an accident that we are reporting at this time that Dominica is not part of the list of affected countries.”

“How long is it going to remain that way?” he asked.

Linton pointed out that it depends on how effectively Dominica can control its borders, “because so far it [the coronavirus] is not here and it is not going to be born here; it is going to come into Dominica and it going to come into Dominica by a human being.”

He continued, “Is it ok for us to sit and wait for it to come to deal with it, or do we invest time and energy to try to prevent it from coming?”

The opposition leader referred to the number of cruise ships that have been visiting our shores in recent times, including some that were turned away from ports in other countries in the region.

“The cruise ships continue to arrive and a lot of people are worried about it,” he said. “…The cruise ships themselves have started cutting back on their itineraries.”

Linton indicated that at this time, cruise ships should not be allowed to dock on Dominica’s ports in order to protect its citizens from any imported cases of the dreaded coronavirus.

Meantime, the UWP leader is calling for a meeting of the Parliament of Dominica.

“I am surprised that we haven’t had a meeting with the Parliament of Dominica at least to focus on the correct amount or adequate additional levels of resources needed,” he stated.

Currently, there is no vaccine to prevent coronavirus disease (COVID-19). According to health experts, the best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to this virus.

Some of the recommended preventive measures include washing hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or using a hand sanitizer if a sink isn’t available, and avoiding congregating in large groups, among others.

The World Health Organization (WHO) offers advice to the public on some measures that can be taken to prevent the spread of the COVID-19.