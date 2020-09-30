‘We have been fortunate’ in fighting COVID-19, but we are threatened with poverty due to job losses, Darroux tells UN

Minister for Foreign Affairs, Dr. Kenneth Darroux has told the international community that Dominica has been fortunate thus far in fighting the dreaded COVID-19 pandemic.
“The reality is that, small island developing states like Dominica already face several inherent challenges and the added consequences of the Covid-19 Pandemic have further exacerbated these difficulties, including the limitation of funds to protect the health and well-being of our citizens,” Darroux said while addressing the 75th United Nations (UN) General Assembly on Wednesday.
Dr.Darroux continued, “Mr. President, fellow delegates, the Commonwealth of Dominica recorded its first case of the dreaded Covid-19 virus on March 20th,2020 and we have been fortunate thus far to have only 30 confirmed cases of which only 6 are currently active, with no recorded deaths.”
Since then the Ministry of Health has confirmed one more active case of the coronavirus in the country.
The Foreign Affairs Minister explained that when Dominica recorded its first active case of Covid-19 the government immediately imposed responsible measures in accordance with World Health Organization’s [WHO] standards and protocols.
“Our government adopted a series of containment measures which included enforcement of curfew hours and the closure of all ports of entry, educational institutions, non essential businesses and public services for a period of 3 months,” he said.
Dr. Darroux pointed out that as a result of these actions and with the support of every citizen, the country united in a collective fight against the pandemic.
“A fight which resulted in the Commonwealth of Dominica being ranked very highly among countries that have remained steadfast in their goals of reducing and eliminating all active cases of the pandemic over the past 8 months,” he noted.
He went on to say that unfortunately, despite Dominica’s best efforts, health experts have now informed the government that, “we must ready our population for a second wave” adding that it is therefore, “the sober, moral and ethical duty” of leaders who appreciate the work of the experts to serve notice to their citizens.
He said at every level of Dominica’s response to Covid-19, “We have respected the fundamental rights and freedoms of all our citizens.”
Dr. Darroux went on to say that the government remains committed to ensuring that all citizens who are infected are properly treated and cared for, while at the same time continuing to give regular services to all citizens.
“Students have returned to their schools and businesses are operating once more in their new normal,” he noted.
However, Dr. Darroux acknowledged that the job losses to many citizens, particularly those working in the tourism industry which have been caused by the crisis, “threatens to undermine the development gains that we have made and to plunge many of our citizens into poverty.”
The theme for the 75th UN General Assembly is “The future we want, the United Nations we need: reaffirming our collective commitment to multilateralism – confronting COVID-19 through effective multilateral action.”
Full video below:
They plunder the countries coffers and then they go to New York begging. How deep has our once proud country fallen?
Oh boy, that man is as scared as a deer in headlights. Did anyone check his drawers for stains after the speech!!! This is a perfect example of when someone is out his league…The League of Nations that is.
Stick to your day job of sticking it to the Dominican citizens.
What is the purpose of this nonsensical nothing; all I see is crocodile tears; it is a waste of time anyway!
You all believe you go to the UN talking carp, expecting sympathy while at home all you do is look out for self; owning multiple homes, and pack your banks accounts while the people stave.
Talking about “inherent” (inherited) challenges, exacerbated by COVID-19 is hogwash!
It is not what one inherited; it what you do about; or with your inheritance; all of us born in Dominica are born in poverty, and I mean even those who thought they were white, and could simple afford to eat better than others: when the many staples were crab and coconut milk gravy, the so called elite or rich ate Salt Cod Fish and what they called sweet oil.
That was mostly during the colonial days; but what have you done with your inheritance since you were emancipated from the British colonization; forty-two (42) years ago to date?
To be continued:
How long has Roosevelt Skerrit; Darroux, and the Labor party being screwing up Dominica?
I believe you are in power for a period of twenty five years, give or take perhaps one year; so forty-two years minus twenty-five years: that is 42 years – 25 years (42-25) = 17 years; if my calculation come close you people has done more damage to the country than one can imagine.
You know a government can do plenty in a country in a twenty-five year period; Skerrit has ruled Dominica longer than anyone else, he and people like Darroux are cursed, as a result Dominica is doomed.
It is said a nation takes twenty-five years to build itself with good management; we see progress in all the islands of the Caribbean that the British set free except Dominica.
Now you talking about COVID-19 exacerbated our poverty; or whatever point you intended.
It is not what we inherited, it is what we have done for ourselves!
The passport industry destroyed Dominica.
To Admin: Is this the best Picture you can use with this story.
ADMIN: This picture is taken directly from the video and he held a similar expression throughout.
Professor Gary photographs do not lie!
He is what he is; what you see in a photograph of a person that’s exactly how they look.
Every picture I see of that chicken, he looks the same; even when I saw a picture of him in Dubai, in the Arab Emirates, fully dressed in a suite, roasting in the sun.
Meanwhile the Arab billionaires they went to sponge, dressed with turbans, and their national dress which blow cool air upwards while walking free from the heat of the sun!
Francisco, stop talking crap as usual ever time you open your mouth crap comes out, I can airbrush a picture of a person or landscape to make it looks different than it is, now you know what you see is not always what it is.
Man Bites Dirty Dogs and has been barking on matters of interest, politics and thus attempts to promote the failure and incompetence of this failed incompetent Questionable Labour government. These writers of this Failed corrupted Labour government must be blind to ineptitude and the obvious failure and poverty of our people and our suffering jobless people and families while Odd Ministers travel frequently like hell and return home empty handed with nothing of substance to account for while our farmers, families and struggling parents try hard to support their suffering families while this Incompetent Failed inmature Labour government and its incompetent Questionable inmature failed Skerrit who has reduced our people to begging and insult them with this corrupted Labour Dirty Red Clinic.
We seriously need that change in our Dominica. We need decency and accountability in our Dominica Government. We welcome our Trusted decent professional UWP Team under its distinguished Hon. Linton.
The response from the ADMIN is priceless.
DNO….Why have you not posted the link to the video?
Instead, you have these foolish people making comments on the one or two quotes you have added to your article. This is how misinformation and often out of context information is ruining Dominica. People too eager to post comments on the smallest of information. Post the full video.
https://youtu.be/L-qLcmbn5o0
ADMIN: Thank you. Point taken. A link to the video clip has been added to the article.
It beggars believe such HYPOCRISY displayed by Dr. Kenneth Darroux, Minister for Foreign Affairs in his address to the 75th United Nations (UN) General Assembly on Wednesday.
Why did he conveniently NOT disclose to the assembly Dominican civilians’ fight against government’s PLAN TO CONTROL THE STATE’S SCARCE REVENUE? The whereabouts of $1.2 BILLION DOLLARS (approx) of the people’s monies?
The rising up against NATIONAL CORRUPTION and TYRANNY.
Wrong place wrong time. Plus why bite the hand that feeds you.
The above written statement clearly illustrates your nervous and coward demeanor in addressing the world leaders. Did you carry your gun hoping to brandish it if anyone objected to your scary statement? Did you notice of anyone paying attention? Many or most of them know where you came from. They are aware that you are a member of a corrupt and evil regime in the Caribbean basin. You refer to yourself to them as small and to your islanders you are Big and Tuff. You are the toughest. Don’t cry. Bring back the milk and honey plus the $2 billions and more.
Whatever little money they promised allyou to participate in the “Disaster Drill” when there is, was, and never had been a disaster, now allyou starting to complain because money dey promised allyou it doh reach yet and because plans didn’t work the money now will never come,,,
From the get-go RastarMarn done saw this was another strategy by the G-20 fellows to keep the Downtrodden in the same Slavish mentality from since the time of when they tricked them people on the African continent to come help them plant cash crops in Paradise,,,
This whole Pandemic scare was another ploy to see who will be obedient to the Ones who claim to have all the power, but MyBoi allyou joined the club so allyou have to play by the club rules so just stay there and take your blows,,,
RastarMarn sure the little people whom does not depend on all these worldly entanglements are not feeling no strain cause they sill have their garden food and there basic necessities as oppose to allyou,,,
Skerrit said we have a $1.5 billion economy. De government couldn’t give no stimulus at all so our people under poverty? But you hiding de fact that our minimum wage is US$ 1.50!!!!
It is said that Skerrit is de richest PM in de caribbean
After de interview with Vince henderson these people know you will butter de burning issues with lies.
Padna you doh fooling dem people!!!!
I forgot there was a minister of foreign affairs, first time i heard that since the election. He looks scared
The economic policies of the ruling DLP have emaciated the country’s financial resources long before the Covid 19 virus. Everyday life for most Dominicans is concretely hard with no relief in sight.
Dominica has been sold out to the Chinese as life has become desperate. They (the Chinese) are the only source of sustenance for the country. The entire landscape is dotted with Chinese edifices and businesses. Dominica is now the new Chinatown in the Eastern Caribbean. Mandarin will soon become the official language.
Only in Dominica’s so called parliament you are brave.
You have no gun now, see your eyes..
Darn coward!
Darroux looking scared. What you afraid of Darroux? You think are one of them in the mess?
I will not comment on what Mr. Darroux said but instead I will ask him some questions based on my observation and information:
1. Mr. Darroux why are you the one facing the UN at this time and NOT PM Skerrit?
2. Mr. Darroux, is PM scared of visiting the US at this time so they sent you?
3. Mr. Darroux do you know if it is true that passed or present top politicians are wanted for the Malta money laundry investigation?
4. If so could you tell us who is the most likely person?
Our so-called leader takes great pleasure assigning square pegs in round holes then he comes in as back-up to expose their ignorance on the subject matter to make them uncomfortable. It is so funny , look at his cabinet. SCARE-IT TO THE RESCUE!! Poor DA..
Lol, do you know how silly you are, suggesting that your questions are based on your observation and information. Have you heard of a term called malicious intent, that’s how I would describe your questions as to your observation they are devious. Pertaining to your last 2 questions, if you want to find the answers, do you think that Mr. Darroux is the right person to ask or verify such information. Why don’t you go to the source, the persons or person who divulge such information that you are so interested in, you want a tip, call and ask Matt he may know. You are so careless and incompetent in you your search for such information needed to appease the political agenda you are part of, what a waste of time an energy coming on this medium asking such questions.
Everyone appears to be making money from this so called plandemic!! Instigated by Bill Gates who funds The World Health Organisation (WHO). Get ready for your nano technology vaccines. Say bye to any freedoms. So disappointed with leaders and their people who have fallen for this scam. Our own doctors and scientists need to be honest and speak up to not let our people be drawn into these evil devil practices.
Well bro. you have your belief and I have mine and that is the beauty of democracy. When the Covid vaccine come I will take it, have more chance to survive than if I don’t take it.
You are absolutely right when you said that you have a right to your belief, but may I just add. How do you arrive at such belief. Please note I’m not trying to convince you but just curious. A belief is a powerful conviction, and not necessarily the truth that’s why beliefs always needs to be questioned periodical, someone told me once that belief is the death of intelligence.
Toto while you at it why dont you bleat like a sheep. What proof do you have of that? I want them to test it on those politicians first let me see if they survive.
@Question everything, looks like the Russian propaganda machine got you, boy. Talking nonsense about Bill Gates funding the WHO. If you really believe it’s a scam then show your proof and qualifications. Also volunteer to work in a hospital setting for 6 month period with no PPE. The only thing is that intelligent people won’t allow you to do that because you’ll infect and kill a lot of people unnecessarily with your stupidness
2nd Corinthians 8:9 says this:
“For you know the grace of our Lord Jesus Christ, that though he was rich, yet for your sake he became poor, so that you by his poverty might become rich- English Standard Version.”
But with all respect to God’s holy word, Skerrit has done the reverse of this passage to us. So here is a parallel version to the situation in Dominica:
For you know the EVil of Roosevelt Skerrit, that though we were a rich people, yet the Evil One, Skerrit, made us poor that through our poverty he could become rich, so that he could exploit us and put us on our knees so he could remain in power.
Wow, religious beliefs, the things it can do to a person mind.
Speak for yourself and allow others to do as such.
Who is the “we” and the “us” that you speak about? How foolish are your words “though we were rich people, yet the Evil One made us poor”. What kind of rich person is so foolish to allow someone to make him or her poor.
People like you should leave the Word of God out of your senselessness. You did nothing above, but made a mockery of Him–He is not laughing with you about that
I hope the UN knows that the poverty, due to job loses caused by covid-19 is just FALSE! Darroux during the covid-19 one of the first decision taken by our sister island of St. Lucia was a pay cut of 75% by their cabinet members. How many of the 21 useless ministers of Skerrit took a pay cut due to Covid-19? Zero! In fact one of the first decision taken by cabinet was to have us, the poor tax payers to pay $65,000 dollars a month to Roosevelt Skerrit, for his own mansion he built with bunker. So how the hell you can go to the UN and tell them covid-19 caused porverty and joblessness? Man you all are just wicked and corrupt. The poverty on island was and is inflicted on us by the government just so we turn to them for everything so they could stay in power. It’s the government that amputated our feet and arms to make us poor and keep us poor. So stop lying and pretending
What Darroux told the UN reminds me of a very common practice on island, where persons with car payments and good insurance can no longer meet their financial commitment they either set the vehicle on fire or sometimes throw it in the sea or in some precipice and run to insurance to make a claim. That’s exactly what Darroux did. So Skerrit shut the country down since March. We were the last in the OECS to close our boarders and thank God covid-19 didn’t hit us or the Caribbean hard. So Antigua, St Lucia, Grenada, Barbados, Jamaica etc have either opened their boarders or will open next week for tourism, while Skerrit continues to keep the island shut down with high quarantine fees in very poor condition to discourage locals or visitors from coming. Skerrit is very wicked and evil and all they do is keep the people poor so they could run to the UN to cry so they could pocket the money. Open the damn boarder so tourists can come and we can bus, taxi drivers and others can work man
I agree with Dr. Darroux, and I’m glad he presented Dominica as a United front on the issue of managing COVID-19.
However, we have to remain ethical and objective in order to survive this disease and beyond, and really, let’s just be honestly candid regarding the job situation in Dominica, we all know that the gov’t has been unsuccessful in creating an avenue conducive for private investments and Jobs even long before COVID-19 was on the horizon. Many quality jobs were lost due to ROSS’ exit, DCP closed down, Ju-C factory gone and many other small indigenous manufacturing operations and retail outlets. They’ve been replaced with our Chinese counterparts primarily in retail trade. Farming has declined dreadfully under this administration, leading to a widening trade deficit.
When I heard talk of a Billion Dollar economy, I wondered whether it could be that a notable decline in production and export could indeed yield the opposite effect of economic growth. Dominicans talk…
There is not enough Public Awareness and Public Health Education that reaches the general public that will encourage them to adapt to the new normal caused by the COVID 19 Pandemic.
When you put all your chicken in one basket what do yo expect will happen when a disaster such as COVID 19 strikes… You cannot depend on tourism to create opportunities while you pay lip service to agriculture and agro-processing and drinking water that is now the most important industries as every one needs to eat and drink water and no one really needs to go on a vacation…
So all you brain under all you foot then…
While the collective efforts of the Government and Citizens resident in Dominica have been commendable, it seems we, both the Government and the Citizens resident and some Citizens and Visitors are our own worst enemies in the fight against the COVID 19 Pandemic for the following reasons:
1. There is still not enough social distancing in public places especially at popular sporting events, markets, bus stands, some bars and other social/ public events. People must stand 3 to 6 feet apart yet they gather in groups like they are in a can of sardine.
2. Many people don’t seem to practice enough hand sanitization. You don’t see many people sanitizing their hands in the public and some of the stand pipes set up to encourage public handwashing don’t seem to be functioning properly.
3. People generally do not wear face masks to cover both their nose and mouth. Out of every 100 people about 15 may have a face mask or some time of covering but only about 5 actually wear the…
On point 2.
The last time I past a Roseau standpipe and basin set up to encourage handwashing, I couldn’t get near as there was a queue of women waiting to to their laundry.
What no one is mentioning, is the change in your pocket – both coins and bank notes – that can carry the virus from person to person better than anything else.
The leader of Darroux’s government and party, Skerritt just recently bragged about having a billion dollar economy. Doesn’t he think that the rest of the UN know of this? If the country has billion dollars why do you go begging for money like that? Your government which boasts of having so much money should do like other billion dollar countries and contribute to countries which don’t have so much money. Those who have should contribute to those who don’t have. Skerritt says that his government has no obligation to assist citizen in a disaster, now he’s going to the UN to beg for money and assistance. Does Skerritt believe that the UN is obligated to assist Dominica? Then if he’s answer is yes, he just made a fool of himself with this asinine statement as head of government.
A picture is worth a thousand words- Mr. look like he was hiding in a box or under a stone and some one wake him up to speak.
Do you really believe what you told the international body Mr. Minister? Did you tell them as well that Skerrit’s support is diminishing also?
Darroux are you hearing yourself you all have skerrit leaving in his own house on tax payers. Money for more than his salary a year why not fix the house at morne Bruce or build a new one so any pm that come it will use it than putting that money to waste renting 2 all you turn some Dominicans into beggers they refuse to work 3 I think that going into facility negative is just a quick money making good luck that’s why da behind back you all are to wicked
Was anyone listening to that speech? These speeches are typically very boring stuff even when there is a full assembly. With an empty chamber, he was singing in the wind.
When two-bit countries like Dominica speak at the UN most of the seats and delegates from countries that matter, aren’t in their seats. It’s only when there are catastrophic incedents like hurricane Maria that many delegates want to hear what’s going on. That guy was speaking to a mostly empty house. Also consider that most countries are having to deal with the same COVID-19, so there wasn’t anything new he had to deliver.
You too kind bro. he wasverzachter not singing in the wind but peepeeing in the wind and his shoes get wet.
Growth, development and stability in any developing country or island lies in small businesses. All metropolitan countries has acknowledged that. Unless we come to the compromising understand that the pillar of commerce lies in small businesses no country, or island will develop, tourism comes and go its seasonal, this can’t be the backbone of commerce in any country seeking development.
Of course we are threatened with poverty because the regime plunders our resources, empties our coffers and to top it all the state has to pay $64,000 per month so the PM can live I his palace.
Vere, well said well put well observed.
You are well supported with you message above and I particular the observation of this failed incompetent Skerrit and his failed questionable incompetent Labour Bobolistic Government.
Skerrit’s Government is a big Pappyshow over 20 failed years and has reduced our struggling people to begging and pleading for Handout cash thru Skerrit’s failure and incompetent Labour government.
After 20 failed incompetent corrupted years this worse Labour government has failed us and reduced our people and our Dominica back to the abyss. Shame on you Skerrit and your failed Incompetent Labour government. After 20yrs it’s time that Skerrit and his failed questionable incompetent Labour government must get the hell out of our government
Good Bye.
We welcome Hon. Lennox Linton and his trusted competent professional trustworthy formidable decent UWP Team under our Decent trusted committed polific UWP Leader, Hon. Lennox Linton.
My people wake up. We need…
These guys are beginning to all look tormented!! Darroux, Dominica’s inherent problem that plunges the country into poverty is the badly managed finance of the country. The granting of government contracts to foreign entities without tendering, the wasted funds on electioneering, the abuse of CBI revenues, programs that bleed money with no thought of sustainability most of which have zero returns. The dependency culture that has been promoted for over 20 years. The promotion of laziness. The destruction of the private and production sectors and the long list of laundry items. To compound the issues and while you talk about country in poverty a man is charging the same poor people 6 times his salary of 10k on rent. Do you guys even have a conscience, a character that gives us our humanity? The UN is not that blind to see the amount of international crooks and convicts that has been linked to our kleptocracy. This is the cause of our poverty not COVID
Darroux, by the way, how is your mansion in canefield coming along?
Darroux…! You are addressing the 75th United Nations (UN) General Assembly, you could, AT LEAST FOR THIS ONE OCCASSION…..take out the earing’s in each ear wii….. After all man. You’re there in the capacity of Foreign Affairs Minister of a COUNTRY garcon, try look the part instead of some “Saka-Boy” experiencing a mid-life crisis. I was honestly embarrassed viewing it, I had to end the viewing with some colleagues. One of them said, “..earing’s? Seriously?..”
Which world are you from???? The ice age???
What does the guy’s earrings have to do with the content of his speech??? You all are soooool small minded in this country!!!! My God!!! No wonder we cannot go anywhere!!!! Elections just called, all you still angry and bitter??? Well TOOFAY! Lennox can NEVER be prime minister!!!
Obviously for some it is a distraction and you have to bear this in mind if you are a public figure. A Rolex tells the same time as a plastic Swatch watch so clearly, the image you want to portray is important and carries a message.
Hypocrite, yes our people are suffering and it is true we have limited funds to ensure the well being of our people but we can find the money to pay for a new mansion for our PM.
But don’t blame it all on coronavirus. We were poor with the lowest growth in the OECS before that and now we scrounging from UN members again but voting against them with pariah states like Venezuela. you embarrass me Kenneth and sure hope they quarantine you at.
Bubbles place like te rest of us when you get back from New York.
I tell you….these guys don’t have a clue and think that the whole world is as stupid as the ordinary Dcan labourite believing everything that spew out of their mouths. They tell so many “untruths” that they are actually believing themselves and that is very, very, very dangerous. You can see the expression in Kenneth’ face that he knows he is not telling the whole truth and his colleagues at the UN must be laughing at him in secret .
Some people are getting very rich in Dca at the so called quarantine center thanks to covid19. Did he even mention those who were imprisoned there needs monetary relief but no one is listening? Did he say people are being sent to the quarantine center simply because “someone” is making money? These guys have to pay one day and I know god will not be merciful on them when the time comes. They must say is MAL they make them.
Since Skerrit took over in 2004, poverty has become the order of the day…Stretch your hand on a Wednesday has replaced agriculture in the rural areas and tourism ànd manufacturing have plummeted…
This poverty is by design, and is the hallmark of a wicked leader.
Covid has increased poverty, but poverty has always been high from 2004….It’s the brainchild of Skerrit, as he continues to wreck havoc with Dominicans economy.