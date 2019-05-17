We must care more for each other – Catherine Daniel

Minister for Ecclesiastical Affairs, Family and Gender Affairs, Catherine Daniel is encouraging people to care more for each other as this is something which she says is lacking in Dominican society.

“We must care more for each other; we are lacking that – to love each other without cause and serve each other with diligence and a sense of purpose and pride,” she stated.

Speaking at a National Climate Resilience Consultation recently, admonished councils not to have “lines of political parties and colours.”

“This is community,” Daniel stated. “As I often say to my community, if a fire catches in your place, it wouldn’t take Paix Bouche to come down to Colihaut to out the fire.”

She continued, “You and your neighbor may not be on the same political side but should have that kind of love and caring for each other that if anything happens to your neighbor, then you can assist in that area.”

Daniel went on to say that those who offer themselves for council should keep that in mind.

“If you are not community oriented, it doesn’t make sense offering yourself for council service,” she advised.