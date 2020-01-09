WE United Football Club donates food hampers to 10 families

Dominica News Online - Thursday, January 9th, 2020 at 1:48 PM
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin

A smiling recipient (left) of a WE United hamper

The WE United Football Club on Sunday 5th January, 2020 distributed food hampers to ten (10) recipients in the Castle Bruce area, where the Club is registered.

The donations were made in collaboration with J Astaphan & Co Ltd, which provided grocery and household items for all 10 hampers.

The hampers were handed over to elderly persons and deserving families in the communities of Castle Bruce, Dix Pas, Tranto, Morpo, Good Hope San Sauveur and Petite Soufriere.

The WE United Football Club was formed in 2017 to provide youth with an avenue to develop their sporting talent and channel their energies into positive activity.

Co-Founder and Club Manager Yvette Laurent says club members see a role for themselves off the field- to make a difference in their communities.

“The Club is not only about football. We as citizens of this beautiful country, need to look out for our brothers and sisters and show that we care, to spread love and make a difference in the lives of people.

“This is something we aim to instill in our players-love for people and community,” Laurent said.

Club executive members and players, made the presentations, accompanied by Marketing Agent at J Astaphan& Co. Andrew Ismond.

Ismond said the company welcomed the opportunity to partner with the Club to bring New Years cheer to the recipients.

This is the second such donation of food hampers from the Club. Easter hampers were distributed in 2019 to seven individuals, packed with contributions from club members and players.

 

Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.

We will delete comments that:

  • violate or infringe the rights of any person, are defamatory or harassing or include personal attacks
  • are abusive, profane or offensive
  • contain material which violates or encourages others to violate any applicable law
  • promote hatred of any kind
  • refer to people arrested or charged with a crime as though they had been found guilty
  • contain links to "chain letters", pornographic or obscene movies or graphic images
  • are excessively long and off-message

See our full comment/user policy/agreement.

Post a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

:) :-D :wink: :( 8-O :lol: :-| :cry: 8) :-? :-P :-x :?: :oops: :twisted: :mrgreen: more »

 characters available

This site uses cookies to provide a better user experience. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Service. Find out more.