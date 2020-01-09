WE United Football Club donates food hampers to 10 families

The WE United Football Club on Sunday 5th January, 2020 distributed food hampers to ten (10) recipients in the Castle Bruce area, where the Club is registered.

The donations were made in collaboration with J Astaphan & Co Ltd, which provided grocery and household items for all 10 hampers.

The hampers were handed over to elderly persons and deserving families in the communities of Castle Bruce, Dix Pas, Tranto, Morpo, Good Hope San Sauveur and Petite Soufriere.

The WE United Football Club was formed in 2017 to provide youth with an avenue to develop their sporting talent and channel their energies into positive activity.

Co-Founder and Club Manager Yvette Laurent says club members see a role for themselves off the field- to make a difference in their communities.

“The Club is not only about football. We as citizens of this beautiful country, need to look out for our brothers and sisters and show that we care, to spread love and make a difference in the lives of people.

“This is something we aim to instill in our players-love for people and community,” Laurent said.

Club executive members and players, made the presentations, accompanied by Marketing Agent at J Astaphan& Co. Andrew Ismond.

Ismond said the company welcomed the opportunity to partner with the Club to bring New Years cheer to the recipients.

This is the second such donation of food hampers from the Club. Easter hampers were distributed in 2019 to seven individuals, packed with contributions from club members and players.