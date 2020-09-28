WE United Football Club donates food hampers to elderly

The WE United Football Club on Saturday 26 th September, 2020 presented food hampers to five (5) recipients in the Castle Bruce area in observance of the Month of the Elderly.

The donations were made in collaboration with Do It Center Dominica Ltd, Robin’s Construction, and Dorian Douglas. Each sponsor provided $500 for the purchase of grocery items.

The hampers were handed over to the eldest member of each of the five communities of Castle Bruce, Depax, Good Hope, San Sauveur and Petite Soufriere. Representatives of Iona Josephine Wiltshire of Castle Bruce, 97, Madeline Ariel Graham Scotland of Depax, 94, Helen Toussaint of Good Hope, 98, Edith Sanderson of San Sauveur, 88 and Olive Cuffy of Petite Soufriere, 99, accepted the hampers from the club’s executive.

The WE United Football Club was formed in 2017 to provide youth with an avenue to develop their sporting talent and channel their energies into positive activity. Co-Founder and Club Manager Yvette Laurent says the club embraces the opportunity to give back to the vulnerable in the communities and will continue to fulfill its social responsibility. “The communities from Castle Bruce to Petite Soufriere have supported our growth as a club.

We appreciate this support and will always identify ways to give back to our people and to assist the vulnerable. We are grateful to our sponsors who willingly came on board to support these donations.

We look forward to doing even more to assist our community,” Laurent stated. This is the third such donation of food hampers from the Club. Easter hampers were distributed in 2019 to seven individuals, packed with contributions from club members and players. The Club also presented food hampers to ten (10) families in January 2020, in collaboration with J Astaphan & Co.