We United Football Club wins DFA COVID-19 video challenge

We United Football Club of Castle Bruce has won a COVID-19 video challenge initiated by the Dominica Football Association (DFA).

A few months ago, the Dominica Football Association invited all football clubs on the island to take up the challenge which required them to submit a video no longer than a minute and a half, highlighting a COVID-19 related topic.

We United won the challenge with a production entitled “Maintaining Mental and Physical Health during COVID-19 pandemic”.

“We United always aim to give 100 percent in whatever we endeavour to do.. be it on the field, fundraisers or in competitions like these, ” Yvette Laurent, manager and Vice President of We United Football Club stated. “It is certainly a great feeling to emerge winners of the DFA Covid-19 Challenge. Our players were very enthusiastic about the challenge and had fun doing it.”

Laurent, who directed the video production, said the club took advantage of the opportunity as part of its promotion and marketing strategy.

The second spot in the DFA-organized completion was won by another team from Castle Bruce, East Central, whose president is Stanton Sereaphin. In third place was the Mighty Avengers.

Six teams participated in the competition.

The DFA awarded cash prizes as follows: We United $1000; East Central $900 and Avengers $800.

The We United video is posted below.

The other winning entries in the DFA COVID-19 video challenge can be viewed at this link: https://www.dominicafa.com/2020/07/23/dfa-covid-19-video-challenge/?fbclid=IwAR0wsCAi_HSp-N5RYgUvEeMiLvgYsGIQIf6klTi_TQmPLlquDmBR1sLHiHA