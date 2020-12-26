‘We wanted to give generously to our customers’ – Christmas Lighting Competition winner

“We are thankful to have emerged the winner in both categories of The Christmas Lighting Competition initiative undertaken by DAIC. At Springfield Trading Ltd and S-Mart we wanted to give generously to our customers, and the less fortunate by bringing joy and Christmas cheer through our impressive décor and lighting.”

This is how Springfield Trading has responded to its resounding win in the Business Christmas lighting competition organized by the Dominica Association of Industry and Commerce (DAIC).

Not only did the Springfield Trading/ S-Mart photo entry find favor with the judges but also with the general public, snagging the people’s choice category by obtaining the most Facebook likes. , which has landed the company a photoshoot with U.N.I.T.E.

Commenting on the double win, Sales & Marketing Manager Mrs. Aaronia Stedman- James told Dominica News Online (DNO) that given the impact that the Covid -19 pandemic has had on many businesses negatively, both Springfield Trading and S-Mart felt it was imperative to share the Christmas warmth this season with their customers.

“We embarked this season on giving generously through our numerous promotions of which more than 20 customers emerged lucky draw winners in our various promotions. Also, three schools with feeding programs will in the up-coming term benefit from the generosity of our staff and customers who contributed to our food- drive initiative,” Stedman-James informed.

She thanked the general public for their patronage in 2020 and extended a “Joyful Christmas and a Happy New Year to all our Valued Customers,” from the management and Staff of Springfield Trading Ltd and S-Mart.

The company received EC$1000.00 worth of electricity concessions from the Dominica Electricity Services as the prize for its win.

Sparkle Cleaners placed second and DEPEX third. Sparkle Cleaners will receive EC$750.00 and Depex will get $500.00 in DEOMLEC concessions.

The other businesses who participated in the competition are A. C. Shillingford and Co. Ltd, Dominica Broadcasting Corporation, First Caribbean International Bank, Jolly’s Mega Center, and Sukies Enterprises.

In light of the severe challenges brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, this DAIC initiative, in collaboration with DOMLEC, sought to encourage the business community to exercise their corporate responsibility to spread Christmas cheer by lighting up their storefronts.

The entries were evaluated based on visual impact, creativity, décor, lighting, and Christmas spirit.