WEATHER (12:00 PM) Outlook for Dominica and the Lesser Antilles

A high-pressure system is expected to remain dominant across the area maintaining strong surface winds during the next 24 hours. Low-level moisture moving with the wind flow is expected to produce mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers mainly across the central and northern portions of the chain, including Dominica, during the period.

People in areas prone to flooding, landslides and falling rocks should continue to exercise caution during today.

Moderate to rough seas are expected during the next 24 to 36 hours, with waves peaking near 12.0ft along the eastern coastline. A High Surf Advisory and a Small-Craft Warning are in effect for high winds and battering waves until 6 am Wednesday 18th December.

These conditions may be unsafe for small-craft operators. Sea-bathers should stay out of the water. Loose objects may become missiles during gusty winds and should be secured.