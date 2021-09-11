WEATHER (6:00 a.m., Sept 11): Scattered showers with slight chance of isolated thunderstorms

Forecast Valid from: 6:00 AM on Saturday, September 11, 2021

A trough system is expected to support some cloudiness with scattered showers and a slight chance of isolated thunderstorms across the area, mainly during the morning.

By tomorrow, a tropical wave is expected to generate an increase in moisture and instability particularly across the northern half of the Lesser Antilles, including Dominica, resulting in an increase in cloudiness with showers and possible thunderstorm activity. Unstable conditions are projected to linger into Monday.

Dust haze is expected to linger across the area in varying concentrations over the next few days. People with respiratory sensitivities should take all precautions to minimize complications.

Moderate seas are anticipated during the next 24 hours, with waves peaking to near 7.0ft.