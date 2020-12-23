WEATHER (6:00 AM, Dec 23): Cloudiness, scattered showers expected across Dominica today

A surface to low level trough is expected to produce cloudiness and scattered showers across most of the island chain during today. A slight strengthening of surface winds is expected thereafter, as a high pressure system rebuilds.

People in areas prone to landslides and falling rocks should continue to exercise caution.

Moderate to rough sea conditions are expected during the next 24 to 48 hours with waves peaking near 10.0ft. A Small Craft Warning is in effect for above normal seas. All users of the sea are advised to exercise caution.

