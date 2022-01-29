WEATHER (6:00 AM, Jan 29): Trough expected to affect island chain from tomorrow

A high pressure system will be the dominant feature across the Lesser Antilles during the next 24 hours. A reduction in moisture levels is expected resulting in a few showers over the area. From tomorrow Sunday and into Monday, a trough is projected to affect the island chain.
Slight to moderate seas are anticipated during the next 24 to 48 hours with waves peaking to 5.0ft. An increase in northerly swells together with an increase in dust haze concentration can be expected early next week.
