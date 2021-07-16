WEATHER (6:00 AM, July 16): Scattered showers expected today; showers, possible thunderstorms tomorrow

Moisture trailing a tropical wave and the presence of a low-level trough are expected to produce some scattered showers across parts of the Lesser Antilles, including Dominica, during today with a gradual drying out of the atmosphere by tonight. Meanwhile, another tropical wave is expected to affect the island tomorrow Saturday, resulting in an increase in cloudiness with showers and possible isolated thunderstorms.

A slight increase in dust haze concentration is expected during today resulting in a reduction in visibility. People with respiratory sensitivities should continue to take the necessary precautions to avoid complications.

Moderate seas are anticipated during the next 24 hours with waves down to 7.0ft along the eastern coastline. Waves near 8.0ft are expected on Saturday as wind speeds increase across the area.