WEATHER (6:00 AM, June 17): Shower and thunderstorm activity during today, tropical wave expected on Saturday

A tropical wave is expected to generate an increase in cloudiness with showers, which could be moderate to heavy at times and possible thunderstorm activity across the Lesser Antilles, including Dominica, during today. Breezy conditions will be maintained across the area.

People in areas prone to flooding, landslides and falling rocks are advised to exercise caution during today.

A relative improvement in conditions can be expected by late this evening into tonight. Dust haze is expected to persist throughout the week resulting in a reduction in visibility and air quality. People with respiratory sensitivities are advised to take the necessary precautions to avoid complications.

Meanwhile, another tropical wave currently over the Central Tropical Atlantic is projected to affect the island chain by Saturday.

Moderate to rough seas are anticipated during today with waves peaking near 10.0ft along the east coast. A Small Craft Warning is in effect for above normal seas on the east coast. Small craft operators and sea bathers are advised to exercise caution.

N.B Thunderstorm activity was reported at Jimmit at about 9:15 am.