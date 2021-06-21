WEATHER (6:00 AM, June 21): Scattered showers next 24 hrs, tropical wave on Tuesday, dust haze throughout next few days

A high pressure system is dominant across the area. Patches of low-level clouds are expected to result in occasional cloudiness with scattered showers across the islands during the next 24 hours.

From tomorrow Tuesday, a tropical wave is expected to affect the southern portion of the Lesser Antilles.

Dust haze is expected to persist throughout the next few days resulting in a reduction in visibility and air quality. People with respiratory sensitivities are advised to take the necessary precautions to avoid complications.

Moderate seas are anticipated during the next 24 hours with waves peaking near 8.0ft along the east coast. A Small Craft Advisory is in effect for above normal seas on the east coast. Small craft operators and sea bathers are advised to exercise caution.