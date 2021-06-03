WEATHER (6:00 AM, June 3): Tropical wave to produce increased showers, possible thunderstorms tonight

A high pressure system is expected to remain dominant across the area during today generating breezy conditions. Cloudiness with brief scattered showers can be expected across the island chain during the period.

Meanwhile, a tropical wave is expected to produce an increase in showers and possible thunderstorm activity across the southern portion of the Lesser Antilles from tonight. Unstable conditions associated with this wave are projected to spread northwards across the remainder of the island chain throughout Friday into Saturday.

Moderate seas are anticipated during the next 24 hours with waves peaking near 7.0ft. A slight increase to peak near 8.0ft is projected by late Friday into Saturday. Small craft operators and sea bathers on the east coast should exercise caution.