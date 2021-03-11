WEATHER (6:00 AM, March 11): Showers to increase during weekend, small craft warning in effect

A high pressure system is expected to result in occasionally breezy conditions across the area during the next 24 hours. Patches of low level clouds moving within the wind flow are expected to produce a few passing showers across parts of the island mainly during the morning period. Additionally, a trough system is expected to generate an increase in shower activity across the area from during the weekend into the first half of next week.

Moderate to rough seas are anticipated during the next 24 hours with northerly swells peaking near 10.0ft along the northern and eastern coastlines.

A Small Craft Warning is in effect for above normal seas. Small craft operators are advised to exercise extreme caution. Sea bathers along the east coast should stay out of the water.