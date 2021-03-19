WEATHER (6:00 AM, March 19) Cloudiness and scattered showers expected during next 12-24 hrs

Dominica Meteorological Service - Friday, March 19th, 2021 at 9:00 AM
Weak unstable conditions due to a weakening frontal boundary are expected to maintain cloudiness and scattered shower activity across parts of the island chain, including Dominica, during the next 12 to 24 hours.

Moderate to rough seas are anticipated during most of today with northerly swells near 10.0ft expected to impact the western through to northern and eastern coastlines. A reduction in heights to peak near 8.0ft is projected during tonight. A Small Craft Warning and a high surf advisory remain in effect for above normal seas.

Small craft operators and people living near to or traversing coastal areas are advised to be vigilant and to exercise extreme caution. Sea bathers should stay out of the water.

