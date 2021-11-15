WEATHER: (6:00 AM, Nov 15): More scattered showers expected during next 24-48 hrs

A high pressure system will continue to produce an increase in wind speeds, periods of cloudiness and scattered showers across the Lesser Antilles including Dominica, during the next 24 to 48 hours.
Moderate to rough seas are anticipated during the next 24 to 48 hours with swells peaking to 10.0ft in the northern and eastern coastal waters. A High Surf Advisory and a small craft warning are in effect. Small craft operators should exercise extreme caution. Sea bathers are advised to stay out of the water.
