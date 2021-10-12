WEATHER (6:00 AM, Oct 12): Tropical wave conditions expected to continue during next 24hrs, trough tomorrow

A tropical wave is expected to result in an increase in cloudiness with scattered showers which could be moderate to heavy at times and isolated thunderstorms across the area during the next 24 hours, while a surface trough is expected tomorrow.

People in areas prone to flooding, landslides and falling rocks should be on alert during the next 24 to 48 hours.

A reduction in the intensity of dust haze can be expected today. However, an increase in intensity can again be expected by Thursday resulting in a reduction in visibility and air quality. People with respiratory sensitivities are advised to take the necessary precautions.

Moderate seas are anticipated during the next 24 hours with wave heights expected to peak near 8.0ft. A Small Craft Advisory is in effect. Small craft operators and sea bathers on the east coast should continue to exercise caution.