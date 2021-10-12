WEATHER (6:00 AM, Oct 12): Tropical wave conditions expected to continue during next 24hrs, trough tomorrow

Dominica News Online - Tuesday, October 12th, 2021 at 8:45 AM
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin

A tropical wave is expected to result in an increase in cloudiness with scattered showers which could be moderate to heavy at times and isolated thunderstorms across the area during the next 24 hours, while a surface trough is expected tomorrow.

People in areas prone to flooding, landslides and falling rocks should be on alert during the next 24 to 48 hours.

A reduction in the intensity of dust haze can be expected today. However, an increase in intensity can again be expected by Thursday resulting in a reduction in visibility and air quality. People with respiratory sensitivities are advised to take the necessary precautions.

Moderate seas are anticipated during the next 24 hours with wave heights expected to peak near 8.0ft. A Small Craft Advisory is in effect. Small craft operators and sea bathers on the east coast should continue to exercise caution.

Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.

Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.

We will delete comments that:

  • contain any material which violates or infringes the rights of any person, are defamatory or harassing or are purely ad hominem attacks
  • a reasonable person would consider abusive or profane
  • contain material which violates or encourages others to violate any applicable law
  • promote prejudice or prejudicial hatred of any kind
  • refer to people arrested or charged with a crime as though they had been found guilty
  • contain links to "chain letters", pornographic or obscene movies or graphic images
  • are off-topic and/or excessively long

See our full comment/user policy/agreement.

Post a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

:) :-D :wink: :( 8-O :lol: :-| :cry: 8) :-? :-P :-x :?: :oops: :twisted: :mrgreen: more »

 characters available