WEATHER (6:00 AM, Sept 16): Brief showers, unstable conditions 24-36 hrs; tropical wave projected for this weekend

A high pressure system is expected to be dominant across the area during the next 24 to 36 hours. Pulses of low-level moisture are expected to result in periods of cloudiness with brief showers across the island, mainly during the late night to morning periods. Meanwhile, weak instability will continue to affect the northern portion of the Lesser Antilles today.

A tropical wave is proejected to move across the area from late Saturday into Sunday.

A dust plume is expected to affect the region into the weekend. People with respiratory sensitivities should take all precautions to avoid complications.

Slight to moderate seas are anticipated during the next 24 hours, with waves peaking to 5.0ft.

Meanwhile, a strong tropical wave, located in the Eastern Atlantic, is being monitored and has a high chance of development during the next two to five days. This system is expected to approach the area by early next week.