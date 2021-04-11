WEATHER (6:00 PM, April 11): Saharan dust, possible light volcanic ash expected tomorrow; cloudiness, scattered showers during the week

A weak high pressure system is expected to be dominant across the northern half of the Lesser Antilles, including Dominica, resulting in limited shower activity during the next 12 to 24 hours. Thereafter, from overnight Monday and into Tuesday, a trough is expected to produce cloudiness and scattered showers across the area.

An expected increase in Saharan dust haze and possible light volcanic ash may reduce visibility across the area tomorrow. People with respiratory sensitivities should remain vigilant and should take the necessary precautions to minimize complications.

Moderate seas are expected during the next 24 hours with northerly swells peaking near 8.0ft. A Small Craft Advisory and a High Surf Advisory are in effect for above normal seas on the northern and eastern coasts. Small craft operators and sea-bathers are advised to exercise caution.