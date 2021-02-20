WEATHER (6:00 PM, Feb 20): Increased shower activity by tomorrow, increase in dust haze during next 24hrs

A high pressure system is expected to maintain relatively dry conditions across the area during the next 12 hours. However, a low to mid-level trough is projected to generate an increase in shower activity across parts of the island chain, including Dominica, by tomorrow.

Additionally, an increase in dust haze is expected during the next 24 hours resulting in reduced visibility. People with respiratory disorders should take the necessary precautions to minimize complications.

Moderate seas are anticipated during the next 24 hours with swells down to near 8.0ft along the northern and eastern coastlines.