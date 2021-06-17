WEATHER (6:00 PM, June 16): Tropical wave will be affecting the island

Forecast

Valid from: 6:00 PM on Wednesday, June 16, 2021

Synopsis: A tropical wave will be affecting the island

Forecast for Tonight and Tomorrow:

Cloudy to overcast at times, hazy and breezy with showers, which could be moderate to heavy at times and possible isolated thunderstorms

Wind: Easterly to South easterly @ 20 to 45 km/h with higher gusts

Sea Conditions: Moderate to rough in open water

Waves: 2.0 to 3.0 meters or 7.0 to 10.0 feet.

Warning/Advisory: A Small Craft Warning is now in effect for above normal seas along the east coast

Sunrise: 5:34 AM

Sunset: 6:37 PM

Low Tide: 1:50 AM and 3:15 PM

High Tide: 7:56 AM and 9:46 PM

Weather Outlook for Dominica and the Lesser Antilles

Valid from: 6:00 PM on Wednesday, June 16, 2021

A tropical wave is expected to generate an increase in cloudiness with showers, which could be moderate to heavy at times and possible thunderstorm activity across the Lesser Antilles, including Dominica, during the next 24 hours. Breezy conditions will be maintained across the area.

People in areas prone to flooding, landslides and falling rocks are advised to exercise caution during tonight and into tomorrow, Thursday.

Dust haze is expected to persist throughout the week resulting in a reduction in visibility and air quality. People with respiratory sensitivities are advised to take the necessary precautions to avoid complications.

Meanwhile, another tropical wave currently over the Central Tropical Atlantic is projected to affect the island chain by Saturday.

Moderate seas are anticipated during the next 24 hours with waves peaking near 10.0ft along the east coast. A Small Craft Warning is now in effect for above normal seas on the east coast. Small craft operators and sea bathers are advised to exercise caution.