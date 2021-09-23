WEATHER (6:00 PM, Sept 22): Public asked to monitor progress of Tropical Depression 18

A high pressure system is expected to result in a relatively dry atmosphere across the area during the next 24 hours. Occasional cloudiness with a few scattered showers can be expected mainly during the cooler late night to early morning period. Dust haze is expected to persist across the area during the week. People with respiratory sensitivities should take the necessary precautions to avoid complications.

Meanwhile, a tropical wave over the far eastern Tropical Atlantic, has developed into tropical depression number 18. Based on the projected path, intensity and forward speed, the system is expected to pass north of the Leeward islands as a major hurricane by next week. The public is advised to monitored the progress of this system which is expected to become a tropical storm by tomorrow.

Slight to moderate seas are anticipated during the next 24 hours, with waves peaking near 5.0 feet.