Weather Advisory: (6:00 PM, Sept 01)

A surface to low-level trough is expected to produce cloudiness with scattered showers and possible isolated thunderstorms across parts of the island chain during the next 12 to 24 hours.
Meanwhile, two tropical storms formed earlier today, Nana and Omar. These tropical storms do NOT pose any threat to Dominica.
Slight to moderate seas are expected during the next 24 hours with waves peaking near 7.0ft.
