WEATHER: Cloudiness and showers today

A weak trough is expected to result in a relative increase in moisture levels across the area during today. This is expected to result in an increase in cloudiness and shower activity mainly across the southern portion of the island chain. A gradual drying out of the atmosphere can again be expected by tonight.
Saharan dust haze is projected to linger across the area throughout the week in varying concentrations. People with respiratory sensitivities should continue to take the necessary precautions to avoid complications.
Moderate seas are anticipated during the next 24 hours with swells peaking near 7.0ft.
Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.