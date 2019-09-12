WEATHER: Tropical wave expected to affect Dominica during the next 24 to 36 hrs

Valid from: 6:00 PM on Thursday, September 12, 2019

A tropical wave is expected to generate an increase in cloudiness with shower activity, which could be moderate to heavy at times and possible isolated thunderstorms mainly across the northern portion of the island chain and Dominica during the next 24 to 36 hours.

People in areas prone to flooding, landslides and falling rocks should exercise caution during tonight.

Meanwhile, another tropical wave located over the Central Tropical Atlantic currently has a moderate chance of development over the next five days. Shower and thunderstorm activity associated with this wave is projected to begin affecting the island chain, including Dominica, by late Sunday and throughout Monday.

Residents are advised to closely monitor current information on the progress of this tropical wave.

Slight to moderate seas are expected during the next 24 hours with waves peaking near 7.0 feet.