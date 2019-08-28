WEATHER: Flash flood for Dominica discontinued but maybe reinstated later today

Tropical storm Dorian continues to move away from the Lesser Antilles, according to weather advisory issued by the Dominica Meteorological Services. However, unstable conditions associated with Tropical Storm Dorian will continue to maintain occasional cloudiness, some scattered showers and a chance of isolated thunderstorms across parts of the island during the next 24 hours.

Due to the anticipation for a reduction in shower activity during this morning, the flash flood watch has been discontinued but may be reinstated later today.

Moderate seas are expected during the next 24 hours with waves now expected to peak near 8.0 feet. Small craft operators and other sea users, particularly on the west coast, are advised to continue to exercise caution.