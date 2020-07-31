Weather Outlook (6:00 PM July 30)

A weak surface to low-level trough is expected to produce occasional cloudiness with scattered showers and a chance of isolated thunderstorms across the island chain during the next 24 hours.

Thereafter, by Saturday night into Sunday, a tropical wave is expected to generate scattered showers and possible isolated thunderstorm activity mainly across the northern portion of the island chain.

Moderate seas are expected during the next 24 hours with waves peaking near 8.0ft. A Small Craft Advisory is in effect for above normal seas. Small craft operators and sea bathers are advised to exercise caution.