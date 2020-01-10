Weather outlook for Dominica and Lesser Antilles (6:00 PM, Friday)

Valid from: 6:00 PM on Friday, January 10, 2020

A high pressure system is dominant across the Lesser Antilles, generating strong surface winds. Cloudy skies with scattered showers on a brisk trade wind flow can be expected across parts of the island chain during the next 24 to 48 hours.

Rough seas are expected during the next 12 hours with waves peaking up to 12.0ft. A further increase to near 14.0ft is expected by tomorrow.

A High Surf Advisory and Small Craft Warning remain in effect until 12 noon, Wednesday 15th January.

All users of the sea and people along coastal areas are advised to be vigilant and to exercise extreme caution during the period.

Small craft operators are advised to remain in port and to secure their vessels. Sea-bathers should stay out of the water. Loose objects should be secured.