WEATHER: Topical Depression expected to approach northern chain of islands

A high pressure system is expected to maintain a relatively dry atmosphere across the island during the next 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the Dominica Meteorological Service reported in its 6:00 p.m. advisory today today that at 5pm, Tropical Depression number ten which formed at 11 am today was located near latitude 13.4 degrees north and 45.6 degrees west longitude or about 1065 miles east of Dominica. Maximum sustained winds are near 35mph and further development is expected by tonight. The system is moving west northwest near 10 mph and is expected to approach the northern section of the island chain by late Thursday into Friday.

Residents are advised to closely monitor information on the progress of this system.

Moderate seas are expected during the next 24 hours with waves peaking near 8.0 feet. Small craft operators and sea bathers, particularly on the east coast, are advised to exercise caution.