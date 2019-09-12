WEATHER: Tropical wave expected to affect Dominica by tonight

Dominica News Online - Thursday, September 12th, 2019 at 7:13 AM
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin

Weak unstable conditions are expected to produce occasional cloudiness with a few showers and a chance of isolated thunderstorms across the island chain during most of today.

Thereafter, by tonight into Friday, a tropical wave is expected to generate an increase in cloudiness with shower activity and possible isolated thunderstorms mainly across the northern portion of the island chain and Dominica, the Dominica Meteorological Service said in its 6:00 o’clock advisory this morning.

Meanwhile, another tropical wave located over the Eastern Tropical Atlantic currently has a moderate chance of development over the next five days. Shower and thunderstorm activity associated with this wave is projected to begin affecting the island chain, including Dominica, by late Sunday and throughout Monday.

Residents are advised to keep updated on the progress of this tropical wave.

Slight to moderate seas are expected during the next 24 hours with waves peaking near 5.0 feet.

Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.

We will delete comments that:

  • violate or infringe the rights of any person, are defamatory or harassing or include personal attacks
  • are abusive, profane or offensive
  • contain material which violates or encourages others to violate any applicable law
  • promote hatred of any kind
  • refer to people arrested or charged with a crime as though they had been found guilty
  • contain links to "chain letters", pornographic or obscene movies or graphic images
  • are excessively long and off-message

See our full comment/user policy/agreement.

Post a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

:) :-D :wink: :( 8-O :lol: :-| :cry: 8) :-? :-P :-x :?: :oops: :twisted: :mrgreen: more »

 characters available

This site uses cookies to provide a better user experience. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Service. Find out more.