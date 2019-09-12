WEATHER: Tropical wave expected to affect Dominica by tonight

Weak unstable conditions are expected to produce occasional cloudiness with a few showers and a chance of isolated thunderstorms across the island chain during most of today.

Thereafter, by tonight into Friday, a tropical wave is expected to generate an increase in cloudiness with shower activity and possible isolated thunderstorms mainly across the northern portion of the island chain and Dominica, the Dominica Meteorological Service said in its 6:00 o’clock advisory this morning.

Meanwhile, another tropical wave located over the Eastern Tropical Atlantic currently has a moderate chance of development over the next five days. Shower and thunderstorm activity associated with this wave is projected to begin affecting the island chain, including Dominica, by late Sunday and throughout Monday.

Residents are advised to keep updated on the progress of this tropical wave.

Slight to moderate seas are expected during the next 24 hours with waves peaking near 5.0 feet.