WEATHER: Tropical waves projected to affect island chain including Dominica

Weather advisory from the Dominica Meteorological Services valid from: 6:00 AM on Wednesday, September 11, 2019

Weak unstable conditions are expected to produce occasional cloudiness with a few showers and a chance of isolated thunderstorms across the island chain during the next 24 hours.

Meanwhile, a westward moving tropical wave with an area of low pressure located east of the Lesser Antilles currently has a low chance of development over the next five days. This wave is projected to move across the island chain by Thursday producing scattered showers and possible isolated thunderstorms. Unstable conditions associated with this system are expected to linger across the area into Saturday.

Additionally, another tropical wave located over the far Eastern Tropical Atlantic also has a low chance of development. This wave is projected to affect the island chain, including Dominica, by Sunday into Monday.

Residents are advised to keep updated on the progress of these systems.

Slight to moderate seas are expected during the next 24 hours with waves peaking near 5.0 feet.