WEATHER UPDATE: TS Jerry expected to become hurricane; tropical wave to affect Dominica by Sunday

Weak unstable conditions are expected to produce occasional cloudiness with a few showers across most of the island chain during the next 12 to 24 hours.

Meanwhile, according to the 6:00 a.m. advisory from the Dominica Meteorological Service, the National Hurricane Centre is issuing advisories on Tropical Storm Jerry located approximately 540 miles east of Dominica at 5 a.m. Jerry is expected to become a hurricane before it moves close to the northern Leeward Islands Friday. Although the core of Jerry is currently expected to pass north of the islands, tropical-storm-force winds and locally heavy rainfall are possible for the northern Leewards.

Residents are advised to monitor information on the progress of this system.

Additionally, a tropical wave is expected to generate an increase in moisture and instability across Dominica by Sunday into Monday.

Moderate seas are expected during the next 12 to 18 hours with waves peaking near 7.0 feet. An increase to peak between 8.0 to 10.0 feet is projected by Friday. Small craft operators and sea bathers, particularly on the east coast, are advised to exercise caution.