WEATHER UP (6:00 AM, Nov 16): Periods of cloudiness, scattered showers expected during next 24 hrs

Dominica Meteorological Service - Tuesday, November 16th, 2021 at 8:43 AM
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin

A high pressure system will continue to be the dominant feature across the Lesser Antilles during the next 24 hours. Increased wind speeds, periods of cloudiness and scattered showers can be expected across the islands, including Dominica.

Moderate to rough seas are anticipated during the next 24 to 48 hours with swells peaking to 10.0ft in the northern and eastern coastal waters. A reduction in wave heights and wind speeds can be expected by Thursday. A High Surf Advisory and a Small Craft Warning remain in effect. Small craft operators should exercise extreme caution. Sea bathers are advised to stay out of the water.

Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.

We will delete comments that:

  • violate or infringe the rights of any person, are defamatory or harassing or include personal attacks
  • a reasonable person would consider abusive or profane
  • contain material which violates or encourages others to violate any applicable law
  • promote hatred of any kind
  • refer to people arrested or charged with a crime as though they had been found guilty
  • contain links to "chain letters", pornographic or obscene movies or graphic images
  • are excessively long and off-topic

See our full comment/user policy/agreement.

Post a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

:) :-D :wink: :( 8-O :lol: :-| :cry: 8) :-? :-P :-x :?: :oops: :twisted: :mrgreen: more »

 characters available

This site uses cookies to provide a better user experience. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Service. Find out more.