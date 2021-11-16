WEATHER UP (6:00 AM, Nov 16): Periods of cloudiness, scattered showers expected during next 24 hrs

A high pressure system will continue to be the dominant feature across the Lesser Antilles during the next 24 hours. Increased wind speeds, periods of cloudiness and scattered showers can be expected across the islands, including Dominica.

Moderate to rough seas are anticipated during the next 24 to 48 hours with swells peaking to 10.0ft in the northern and eastern coastal waters. A reduction in wave heights and wind speeds can be expected by Thursday. A High Surf Advisory and a Small Craft Warning remain in effect. Small craft operators should exercise extreme caution. Sea bathers are advised to stay out of the water.