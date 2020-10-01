WEATHER UPDATE (11:00 AM October 1): Flood watch upgraded to Flood warning

A tropical wave is projected to generate an increase in cloudiness, shower and thunderstorm activity which could be heavy at times and gusty winds across Dominica during the next 24 hours – flash flooding is expected. As a result, the flood watch for Dominica has been upgraded to a Flood warning to 6pm (October 1st) this evening.

A Flood Warning means that flooding is already occurring or will occur during the warning period.

People in areas that are prone to flooding, landslide and falling rocks should be vigilant and take all precautionary measures to protect life and property.

Moderate to rough seas are expected during the next 24 hours with wave heights peaking near 10.0ft. A Small Craft Warning is in effect for above normal seas. Small craft operators, particularly on the east coast, are advised to exercise extreme caution. Sea bathers should stay out of the water.

EXPECTED IMPACTS FOR DOMINICA

• Shallow rivers, streams, gutters and ravines may temporarily overflow their banks and flood surrounding areas

• Landslides due to intense rainfall as well as rock falls from overhanging cliffs

• Loose objects may become missiles in gusty winds.

• Gusty winds may result in dangerous sea conditions, especially on the east coast.

The Meteorological Service will continue to monitor the situation and provide the necessary updates.