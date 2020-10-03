WEATHER UPDATE (6:00 AM, October 3): Flood warning discontinued; tropical wave expected by Tuesday

The Flood Warning for Dominica has been discontinued as of 6am.

A gradual drying out of the atmosphere can be expected as the day progresses as an upper level trough moves away from the area. Occasional cloudiness, with a few showers together with hazy conditions can be expected across Dominica during the next 24 hours. Some localized enhancement of shower activity is possible during the afternoon.

Unsettled weather conditions are expected to return across the area, from Sunday and into Monday.

Meanwhile, a tropical wave located in the Central Tropical Atlantic is expected to approach the area by Tuesday. This wave presently has a low chance of development.

Moderate seas are expected during the next 24 hours with wave heights down to 7.0ft. Small craft operators and sea-bathers, particularly along the eastern coast, should continue to exercise caution.

Tropical Storm Gamma formed last night near Mexico and poses no threat to Dominica.

Please note that a greater degree of cloudiness, more frequent rainfall and higher rainfall amounts are normally experienced across the east coast and interior of Dominica.