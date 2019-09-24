WEATHER UPDATE (6:00 AM): Sea users asked to exercise extreme caution as unstable conditions from Karen continue to affect Dominica

Unstable conditions associated with Karen will continue to produce cloudiness, scattered showers and possible isolated thunderstorms mainly across the central and northern portions of the island chain, including Dominica, during the next 12 to 24 hours. Thereafter, a high pressure system will gradually rebuild across the area.

That’s according to today’s 6:00 AM weather advisory from the Dominica Meteorological Service.

People in areas prone to flooding, landslides and falling rocks are advised to exercise caution during the period.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Lorenzo is now moving west north westward over the Central Tropical Atlantic. Lorenzo is expected to become a hurricane later today and is currently projected to remain over open water.

Rough seas generated by Karen are expected to persist during today with waves peaking between 8.0 to 10.0 feet. A small craft warning remains in effect for above normal seas. All users of the sea, particularly on the west coast, are advised to continue to exercise extreme caution.