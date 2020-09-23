WEATHER UPDATE (6:00 AM Sep 23): Small craft and high surf advisories in effect due to swells from Hurricane Teddy

A surface trough is expected to affect the area during the next 24 hours. Occasional cloudiness with a few light to moderate showers and a slight chance of isolated thunderstorms are expected, mainly during the afternoon.
Swells generated by Teddy are expected to continue to affect the area during the next 24 to 36 hours with heights increasing to 8.0ft today. A Small Craft Advisory and High Surf Advisory is now in effect for above normal seas. Small craft operators and sea-bathers should exercise caution.
