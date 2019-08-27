WEATHER UPDATE (6:00 pm): Flash flood for Dominica extended to 6:00 am Wednesday

At 5pm, the center of Tropical storm Dorian was located about 80 miles west of Dominica and continues to move away from the island. However, unstable conditions associated with Tropical Storm Dorian will continue to maintain an increase in cloudiness, some scattered showers and a chance of isolated thunderstorms across the island during the next 24 hours.

Due to the anticipation for additional shower activity, isolated cases of flash flooding and landslides are therefore possible during tonight as soils are already saturated. As a result, the flash flood watch has been extended until 6am tomorrow.

Moderate seas are expected during the next 24 hours with waves now expected to peak near 8.0 feet. The small craft warning has been discontinued as of 6 pm. However, small craft operators and other sea users, particularly on the west coast, are advised to continue to exercise caution.