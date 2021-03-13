WEATHER UPDATE: (6:00 PM, March 13): Increased shower activity across southern part of Dominica in 24-48hrs

A trough system is expected to affect the Lesser Antilles during the next 24 to 48 hours. This is expected to generate an increase in cloudiness and scattered showers mainly across the southern portion of the island chain including Dominica.

Moderate seas are anticipated during tonight with waves peaking near 7.0ft, decreasing to 5.0ft by tomorrow. However, an increase in northerly swells can be expected to affect the northern and western coast by next week Tuesday.