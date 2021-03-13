WEATHER UPDATE: (6:00 PM, March 13): Increased shower activity across southern part of Dominica in 24-48hrs

Dominica Meteorological Service - Saturday, March 13th, 2021 at 7:30 PM
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin

A trough system is expected to affect the Lesser Antilles during the next 24 to 48 hours. This is expected to generate an increase in cloudiness and scattered showers mainly across the southern portion of the island chain including Dominica.

Moderate seas are anticipated during tonight with waves peaking near 7.0ft, decreasing to 5.0ft by tomorrow. However, an increase in northerly swells can be expected to affect the northern and western coast by next week Tuesday.

Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.

Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.

We will delete comments that:

  • contain any material which violates or infringes the rights of any person, are defamatory or harassing or are purely ad hominem attacks
  • a reasonable person would consider abusive or profane
  • contain material which violates or encourages others to violate any applicable law
  • promote prejudice or prejudicial hatred of any kind
  • refer to people arrested or charged with a crime as though they had been found guilty
  • contain links to "chain letters", pornographic or obscene movies or graphic images
  • are off-topic and/or excessively long

See our full comment/user policy/agreement.

Post a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

:) :-D :wink: :( 8-O :lol: :-| :cry: 8) :-? :-P :-x :?: :oops: :twisted: :mrgreen: more »

 characters available