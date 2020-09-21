WEATHER UPDATE (6:00 PM Sep 21): Prevailing swells from Hurricane Teddy expected to continue into Wednesday

A weak high pressure system is expected to produce relatively light winds across the region during the next 24 hours. Along with daytime heating, this is expected to result in occasional cloudiness with a few light to moderate showers and a slight chance of isolated thunderstorms, mainly during the afternoon.
Thereafter, by Wednesday, a surface trough is expected to affect the area.
Swells generated by Hurricane Teddy are expected to continue to affect the area during the next 24 hours with heights up to 7.0ft along the eastern coastline. Small craft operators and sea-bathers should exercise caution. An increase in swells, generated by Teddy, is expected on Wednesday.
