WEATHER UPDATE (6:00AM Nov 2): Breezy, slightly hazy conditions expected, hurricane in Caribbean Sea no direct threat to Dominica

A weak high pressure system is expected to result in a relatively dry atmosphere across the area during the next 24 hours. Occasionally breezy and slightly hazy conditions will also be evident.

Moderate to rough sea conditions are expected during the next 24 hours with waves peaking near 10.0ft. A Small Craft Warning is in effect for above normal seas. Small craft operators and people living near the coast, particularly the eastern coast, are advised to exercise extreme caution. Sea bathers are advised to stay out of the water. A relative improvement in sea conditions can be expected by tomorrow.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Eta has developed into a hurricane in the Caribbean Sea southwest of Jamaica. This system poses no direct threat to Dominica.