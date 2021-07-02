WEATHER (update) Elsa upgraded to hurricane: Tropical Storm Watch in effect for Dominica

At 5am, Hurricane Elsa was located near latitude 12.7 degrees north and 58.8 degrees west or about 260 miles southeast of Dominica. Elsa is moving quickly west north westward at 28mph with an increase in maximum sustained winds of 60mph and extending outward to 140 miles from the north of the center. Based on current projections, the system is expected to move over the southern portion of the island chain today with the center of the system expected to pass just south of Barbados and over St. Vincent. Sustained winds to hurricane force are possible with tropical storm conditions expected for Dominica. As a result, a TROPICAL STORM WATCH is in effect for Dominica. Rainfall amounts of 60mm to 100mm (2.5in to 4in) in moderate to heavy showers with thunderstorms are expected across Dominica during today, and a flash flood warning and a high wind advisory is in effect from 6am today.

Moderate to very rough seas are anticipated during today with waves peaking near 14.0ft along the eastern coastline. A Small Craft Warning remains in effect for above normal seas. Small-craft operators and sea-bathers are advised to stay out of the water. People living near the coast are advised to take the necessary precautions. A high surf advisory is also in effect from 6am today.

The public is advised to take all the necessary precautions to avoid the impacts of heavy rains, thunderstorms, strong winds to tropical storm force and rough seas. The Dominica Met. Service will continue to monitor and provide further updates.

Summary of watches and warnings that are currently in effect:

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for…

* Barbados

* St. Lucia

* St. Vincent and the Grenadines

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for…

* Martinique

* The southern coast of Dominican Republic from Cabo Engano to the

border with Haiti

* Entire coast of Haiti

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for…

* Southern portion of Haiti from Port Au Prince to the southern

border with the Dominican Republic

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for…

* Grenada and its dependencies

* Saba and Sint Eustatius

* Jamaica

* Dominica