WEATHER UPDATE: Tropical wave to affect Dominica over the weekend into next week

Unstable conditions, produced by Hurricane Jerry moving to the north of the island chain during tonight, are expected to produce cloudiness with scattered showers and possible isolated thunderstorms mainly across the northern Leewards.

By Saturday afternoon into Sunday, a tropical wave currently being monitored for development is expected to generate an increase in shower and thunderstorm activity mainly across the southern and central portions of the island chain, including Dominica. The activity, which could be moderate to heavy at times, is projected to linger into Tuesday of next week.

Moderate seas are expected during the next 24 hours with waves peaking near 8.0 feet. Small craft operators and sea bathers are advised to exercise caution due to swells generated by Hurricane Jerry.