WEATHER UPDATE: Tropical wave to continue affecting Dominica during next 24 hours

A tropical wave is expected to continue to generate unstable conditions across the area.

The Dominica Meteorological Service reported in its 6:00 a.m. advisory today, that occasional cloudiness with shower activity and possible isolated thunderstorms can be expected across portions of the island chain, and Dominica during the next 24 hours.

Meanwhile, another tropical wave located over the Central Tropical Atlantic currently has a low chance of development over the next five days. Shower and thunderstorm activity associated with this wave is projected to begin affecting the island chain, including Dominica, by Sunday and throughout Monday.

Residents are advised to closely monitor current information on the progress of this tropical wave.

Slight to moderate seas are expected during the next 24 hours with waves peaking near 7.0 feet.

Meanwhile, yet another tropical wave located in the eastern Atlantic is being monitored for development and is expected to approach the area by next week Thursday.