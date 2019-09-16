WEATHER UPDATE: Tropical wave to continue to affect Dominica during the next 18 to 24 hours

A tropical wave is expected to continue to generate isolated thunderstorms and cloudiness with shower activity which could be moderate to heavy at times across the island chain, including Dominica, during the next 18 to 24 hours. This is according to the 6:00 a.m. weather advisory by the Dominica Meteorological Service.

People in areas prone to flooding, landslides and falling rocks are advised to exercise extreme caution during the period.

Meanwhile, another tropical wave located in the Central Tropical Atlantic currently has a moderate to high chance for development over the next two to five days. This system is expected to approach the area by late Thursday into Friday.

Residents are advised to closely monitor information on the progress of this tropical wave.

Moderate seas are expected during the next 24 hours with waves peaking near 8.0 feet. Small craft operators and sea bathers, particularly on the east coast, are advised to exercise caution.