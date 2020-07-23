WEATHER UPDATE: Gonzalo faces uncertain future…but projected to begin affecting Dominica by Saturday

At 11am, the centre of Gonzalo was located near latitude 9.6 North, longitude 48.3 West or about 885 miles east of the Southern Windward Islands. Gonzalo continues to move towards the west near 14mph (22 km/h) with maximum sustained winds near 65 mph (100 km/h) and the system is expected to become a hurricane tonight or Friday. A westward to north-westward motion with an increase in forward speed is expected through the weekend. Gonzalo is a relatively small tropical cyclone with tropical-storm-force winds extending 35 miles from the center. There is significant uncertainty in forecasting Gonzalo’s intensity when it moves across the islands due to its small size as well as existing conditions which enhance development and those which inhibit development in its environment.
The current projection is for the tropical cyclone to move across the southern Windward Islands on Saturday, about 200 miles to the south of Dominica, as a hurricane. Shower and thunderstorm activity along with gusty winds associated with Gonzalo are projected to begin affecting the southern Windward from late Friday and Dominica on Saturday.
Unstable conditions are therefore expected to linger across the island throughout most of the weekend. Projected rainfall amount, during the period into Sunday, is 2 to 3 inches (50-75mm), with higher amounts in elevated areas. Flash flooding and landslides are therefore possible. A Flash Flood Watch or Warning may be issued as conditions warrant from Friday.
Meanwhile, another active tropical wave is expected to generate shower and thunderstorm activity which could be heavy at times with gusty winds across Dominica, from Monday and throughout Tuesday of next week.
People in areas prone to flooding, landslides and falling rocks are advised to be vigilant and to exercise extreme caution during this projected wet spell from Thursday night and into early next week.
Gusty winds and a deterioration in sea conditions are anticipated in areas of showers and thunderstorms. Mariners and other users of the sea are therefore advised to exercise caution during the period. A Small Craft Advisory is now in effect for above normal seas.
The public is advised to keep informed on these systems by listening to further updates provided by the Meteorological Service.
